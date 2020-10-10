McKenzie signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues on Saturday.
McKenzie hasn't played an NHL game in two years, but he was quite productive with AHL Chicago, registering 37 goals and 96 points over two seasons. The 29-year-old winger likely will report to AHL Springfield -- the Blues' new minor-league affiliate -- following training camp.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Curtis McKenzie: Placed on waivers•
-
Golden Knights' Curtis McKenzie: Inching closer to return•
-
Golden Knights' Curtis McKenzie: Not on ice•
-
Golden Knights' Curtis McKenzie: Sporting non-contact sweater•
-
Golden Knights' Curtis McKenzie: Heading to Sin City•
-
Stars' Curtis McKenzie: Back in minor league•