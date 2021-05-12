site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blues' Dakota Joshua: Back to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Joshua was reassigned to St. Louis' taxi squad Wednesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Joshua will head to the taxi squad to make room for Klim Kostin on the Blues' active roster. Joshua has picked up one goal through 12 NHL appearances this season.
