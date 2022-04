Joshua notched an assist, six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

One of Joshua's shots led to a rebound for Logan Brown to tuck in at 2:56 of the second period. This was Joshua's third point in his last four games, and his six shots led all Blues skaters Saturday. The 25-year-old forward is up to eight points, 31 shots, 77 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 30 appearances.