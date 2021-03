Joshua completed his quarantine and was added to the Blues' active roster Monday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Joshua could make his NHL debut in Monday's game versus the Ducks. If the 24-year-old suits up, he'll likely center the fourth line because of the Blues' lack of depth up the middle. Through 34 AHL games over the last two years, Joshua produced four goals, five assists and 27 PIM.