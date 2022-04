Joshua scored a goal and added four hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Joshua tallied at 5:18 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1, answering an early goal from Noah Gregor. This was Joshua's second point in four games since he was recalled from AHL Springfield. The 25-year-old forward has seven points, 25 shots on net, 76 hits and a plus-4 rating through 29 contests at the NHL level this season.