Joshua scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Joshua tallied his first NHL goal at 12:58 of the second period, giving the Blues a 4-1 lead at the time. Due to many injuries among the Blues' forwards, Joshua could get an extended look in a fourth-line role. He had seven points in 30 games with AHL San Antonio last season -- the Michigan native doesn't project as much of a scorer at the NHL level.