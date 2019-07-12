Blues' Dakota Joshua: Traded to Blues, inks entry-level deal
The Maple Leafs traded Joshua to the Blues in exchange for future considerations Friday. The 23-year-old forward then signed a two-year, entry-level contract with St. Louis.
Joshua recorded 41 goals and 100 points over 128 games at Ohio State. He was also named to the 2018 NCAA Midwest Regional All-Tournament Team. The 2014 fifth-round pick will likely receive an invite to the Blues' training camp, but he'll almost certainly spend the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors.
