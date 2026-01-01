Dvorsky scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Dvorsky ended a six-game goal drought with 5:28 left in the third period, denying Mackenzie Blackwood a shutout. The 20-year-old Dvorsky has done well to overcome some inconsistency, earning five points over his last eight games from a bottom-six role. He's now at six goals, three helpers, 41 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-7 rating across 31 appearances.