Blues' Dalibor Dvorsky: Breaks up shutout bid
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dvorsky scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Dvorsky ended a six-game goal drought with 5:28 left in the third period, denying Mackenzie Blackwood a shutout. The 20-year-old Dvorsky has done well to overcome some inconsistency, earning five points over his last eight games from a bottom-six role. He's now at six goals, three helpers, 41 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-7 rating across 31 appearances.
