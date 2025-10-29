Dvorsky was recalled from AHL Springfield on Wednesday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Dvorsky made two regular-season appearances for the Blues last year but began the 2025-26 campaign in the minors. He's had a solid start to the year with the Thunderbirds, racking up three goals, two assists and four PIM over his first six appearances of the season. He'll provide additional depth for the NHL club since Robert Thomas (upper body) has missed the last two games.