Dvorsky tallied a goal and put three shots on net in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

Dvorsky broke the stalemate in Thursday's contest with a tally less than three minutes away from the end of the second period. The 20-year-old center now has 11 goals, 18 points, 76 shots on net, 74 hits and 20 blocked shots across 60 games this season. After a cold spell following his return from the Olympics, Dvorsky is back to contributing on offense with three points over his last five games. He holds solid fantasy value in deep leagues while centering the Blues' top line alongside Dylan Holloway and Jimmy Snuggerud.