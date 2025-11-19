Dvorsky scored a power-play goal, placed three shots on net and had three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto.

Dvorsky continues his early-career success on the power play with the game-tying goal midway through the second period. Overall, the 20-year-old center has three goals and 14 shots on net through 10 games this season. Dvorsky has worked his way up to the second line at even strength and currently occupies a spot on the top power-play unit. While his total time on ice is just over 13 and a half minutes on average, his solid offensive production could lead to an expanded role across the remainder of the regular season. He is a solid waiver-wire pickup in fantasy as he works to cement his role at the NHL level.