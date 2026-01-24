Dvorsky scored a power-play goal in Friday's 3-2 loss to Dallas.

Dvorsky put the Blues on the board midway through the opening period on a power play. With the twine finder, he is up to eight goals, 12 points, 52 shots on net, 59 hits and 15 blocks across 41 games this season. After an inconsistent stretch of play to open the calendar year, the 20-year-old center has a point in back-to-back games. The young forward has settled into a steady middle-six role for the Blues and has a bundle of potential in future seasons. While his value in fantasy is highest in dynasty and keeper formats, he holds solid streaming value in deep standard leagues while Robert Thomas (lower body) is on injured reserve.