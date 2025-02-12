Dvorsky recorded a goal and an assist Saturday to extend his AHL scoring streak to four games.

Dvorsky has two goals and seven points over that stretch, bringing him up to 14 goals and 33 points through 40 outings with Springfield this season. He ranks fourth in AHL rookies in terms of points, behind only Matthew Savoie (34), Justin Hryckowian (37) and Ville Koivunen (38). The 19-year-old Dvorsky hasn't made his NHL debut, but given his success in the minors, he might get summoned by St. Louis before the end of the season. Even if that doesn't happen, Dvorsky should be a real competitor for a roster spot out of training camp next season. The Blues selected Dvorsky with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.