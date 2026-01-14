Dvorsky scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Dvorsky ended a five-game point drought with the tally. The 20-year-old is set for a larger role as long as Robert Thomas (lower body) is out. Dvorsky is at seven goals, three assists, 48 shots on net, 56 hits and a minus-6 rating over 37 appearances so far this season.