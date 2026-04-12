Dvorsky tallied a goal and placed two shots on net in Saturday's 5-3 win over Chicago.

Dvorsky scored the Blues' lone goal of the third period to place them up 5-2 with just under 13 minutes remaining in regulation. Overall, the 20-year-old center is up to 12 goals, 20 points, 88 shots on net, 77 hits and 24 blocked shots through 68 games this season. His rookie campaign has been an up-and-down experience, but he's trending in the right direction with three goals and five points over his last 13 games. Dvorsky is a solid fantasy pickup in most dynasty leagues with the Blues' offseason right around the corner.