Dvorsky scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Dvorsky sparked a second-period rally with his goal, which was his second in as many games. The 20-year-old prospect has three goals and an assist over his last six outings while mainly working on the third line. He's up to nine goals, 13 points, 54 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-5 rating over 42 contests this season. It's a decent start to his career, though Dvorsky still has plenty of untapped potential that should excite fantasy managers in dynasty formats.