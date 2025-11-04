Dvorsky scored a power-play goal in Monday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Dvorsky made two regular-season appearances for the Blues last year and only needed three in 2025-26 to score the first goal of his NHL career. He achieved this milestone at the 16:08 mark of the second period and sparked the Blues' comeback, as they'd add two more goals in the final frame to complete the win. Dvorsky might not have a lot of scoring opportunities as a rookie skating in the third line, however, so he's not expected to have a lot of fantasy upside in the near future.