Dvorsky scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Slovakia's 4-1 win over Finland on Wednesday in the preliminary round of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Blues' center scored a goal at the 7:20 mark of the third period, and he later made his presence felt with an assist in Juraj Slafkovsky's power-play tally. This is a strong start for the 20-year-old, who should continue to see plenty of ice time for a Slovakian team that certainly pulled a huge upset in this tournament opener. Their next game will come Friday, Feb. 13, against Italy.