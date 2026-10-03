Dvorsky scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

After showing some promise with 21 points over 71 games as a rookie last year, Dvorsky is poised to stay in the NHL on a full-time basis this year. The 21-year-old opened the season as the Blues' third-line center, and it's unclear if he'll be a candidate to move to the wing to unlock more offense. He's also on the second power-play unit. Dvorsky is a player to watch for now, but if he takes a meaningful step forward in 2026-27, he'll have appeal in deeper fantasy formats.