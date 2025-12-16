Dvorsky scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Dvorsky delivered all the offense the Blues could muster in this game. However, it was the first time he racked up a point since Nov. 22, and the first time he scored since Nov. 18. Despite this two-goal output, don't expect Dvorsky to become a valuable fantasy contributor for the Blues overnight. He doesn't produce enough from his bottom-six role in the lineup to warrant fantasy consideration in most formats.