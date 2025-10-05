Dvorsky was assigned to AHL Springfield by the Blues, the team announced Sunday.

Dvorsky is one of the Blues' top prospects, but he will at least begin the upcoming season in the AHL. The 20-year-old got into two NHL games last season, but spent most of the season with Springfield; he notched 21 goals and 24 assists in 61 games. He will likely be one of the team's top call-up options should injuries strike the forward group.