Dvorsky was selected 10th overall by the Blues in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Dvorsky's draft stock is on the rise after an outstanding U18 World Championship run this past spring (seven GP; eight goals, 13 points). Scouts love his heavy, two-way game, and his shot is among the best in the draft. His hands are good, but none of Dvorsky's other skills pop. And there's enough question about his skating that he could end up on the wing rather than down the middle. But Dvorsky's package of strength, size, shot, work ethic and determination will make him a potential second-line center who's hard to play against. At worst, he's a defensive-minded third-liner that performs on special teams and scores a lot of goals on the PP.