Dvorsky scored a goal on three shots and added two assists in AHL Springfield's 6-3 loss to Hartford.

This might have been a great time for Dvorsky to have a big game, as Robert Thomas (upper body) was hurt in the Blues' game Saturday. Prior to Saturday, Dvorsky had just two points in his first five outings of the season, so he's yet to settle into a rhythm to begin his second AHL campaign. The 20-year-old would command a middle-six role and likely some power-play time should he get called up to the NHL soon.