Blues' David Perron: Absence extends

Perron (upper body) will not play in Thursday's road game against Dallas, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The 30-year-old hasn't suited up in game action since Jan. 19 due to the upper-body injury. Perron has been solid for the Blues this campaign, notching 35 points in 45 games. With Perron out, fantasy owners could continue to ride Robert Thomas, who has six points in his last seven games.