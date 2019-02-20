Blues' David Perron: Absence extends
Perron (upper body) will not play in Thursday's road game against Dallas, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The 30-year-old hasn't suited up in game action since Jan. 19 due to the upper-body injury. Perron has been solid for the Blues this campaign, notching 35 points in 45 games. With Perron out, fantasy owners could continue to ride Robert Thomas, who has six points in his last seven games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...