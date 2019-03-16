Blues' David Perron: Activated for Saturday's contest
Perron (upper body) was removed from injured reserve Saturday, signaling that he'll be good to go against the Penguins.
The Blues sent rookie Jordan Kyrou back to AHL San Antonio in a corresponding move. Perron's fashioned 17 goals and 18 assists over 45 games in his third career stint with the Blues. He seems to be picking his spots well based on a career-best shooting percentage (20.0), and the top-six winger has 10 power-play points to boot. Perron will be a sneaky DFS option on the heels of a 24-game injury hiatus.
