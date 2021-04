Perron notched a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

Perron set up the first of Ryan O'Reilly's two goals in the game. The 32-year-old Perron continues to maintain a point-per-game pace with 14 tallies and 34 helpers in 48 games. He's earned 19 points with the man advantage and he's added 126 shots on net, 20 PIM and 34 hits this year.