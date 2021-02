Perron posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Perron found Justin Faulk for the Blues' first tally of the contest. The 32-year-old Perron is up to five goals and 14 points this year, of which five points have come with the man advantage. The winger remains locked into a top-six role, so he carries plenty of value in the fantasy game.