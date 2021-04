Perron recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 9-1 win over the Wild.

Perron helped out on a Sammy Blais goal in the first period. In his last six games, Perron has a goal and five assists. The 32-year-old winger is up to 39 points, 112 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 40 contests. He's done well on the scoresheet in a top-six role.