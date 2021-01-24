Perron scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Perron set up Torey Krug's first goal with the Blues in the third period. In the second, Perron forced a takeover and worked a give-and-go with Robert Thomas for what would be the game-winning tally. The goal was Perron's first of the season, and he's added two helpers in five outings. The 32-year-old winger has topped 60 points in two of the last three years, so there's plenty of offense to be had -- perhaps Saturday's outing will be the start of bigger surge.