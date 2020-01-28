Blues' David Perron: Bags helper Monday

Perron recorded an assist, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

The winger set up Zach Sanford for the Blues' only goal of the game. Perron is up to 50 points for just the fourth time in his career, doing so in just 50 contests this season. He's added 57 hits, 121 shots on goal and 25 power-play points in what could be a career year. The 31-year-old's career high for points is 66, set in 2017-18 with the Golden Knights.