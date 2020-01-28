Blues' David Perron: Bags helper Monday
Perron recorded an assist, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.
The winger set up Zach Sanford for the Blues' only goal of the game. Perron is up to 50 points for just the fourth time in his career, doing so in just 50 contests this season. He's added 57 hits, 121 shots on goal and 25 power-play points in what could be a career year. The 31-year-old's career high for points is 66, set in 2017-18 with the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.