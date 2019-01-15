Blues' David Perron: Best active point streak
Perron potted a goal and fired a season-high seven shots on net in Monday's win over the Capitals.
Perron hauled in a pass from Vince Dunn in the slot and juked out Pheonix Copley to put the Blues up 3-1 and extend his point streak to a league-high 11 games. The 30-year-old's success isn't newly discovered, however, as Perron now has 22 points over the last 22 games.
