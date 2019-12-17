Blues' David Perron: Big night helps smother Avalanche
Perron recorded the fifth hat trick of his career in a 5-2 win over Colorado on Monday.
Perron scored the Blues' first two goals, the second of which tied the game 2-2 after goals by Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen gave the visitors a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. St. Louis scored the final four goals of the game, capped off by Perron's third of the night that came with the Avalanche net empty. The veteran narrowly missed out on securing a sixth game-winning goal of 2019-20 which would've tied Perron for the league lead in that department.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.