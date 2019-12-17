Blues' David Perron: Big night helps smother Avalanche

Perron recorded the fifth hat trick of his career in a 5-2 win over Colorado on Monday.

Perron scored the Blues' first two goals, the second of which tied the game 2-2 after goals by Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen gave the visitors a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. St. Louis scored the final four goals of the game, capped off by Perron's third of the night that came with the Avalanche net empty. The veteran narrowly missed out on securing a sixth game-winning goal of 2019-20 which would've tied Perron for the league lead in that department.