Blues' David Perron: Bumped up to second line
Perron is working with the second line in practice, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Perron has struggled in the team's first two games, scoring zero points and posting a minus-3 rating. He'll now man a line with center Brayden Schenn and left wing Jaden Schwartz, supplanting rookie Jordan Kyrou from the role. Perron has high expectations coming off a 66-points season with the Golden Knights, and a consistent spot on the second unit gives him that potential again.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...