Blues' David Perron: Bumped up to second line

Perron is working with the second line in practice, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Perron has struggled in the team's first two games, scoring zero points and posting a minus-3 rating. He'll now man a line with center Brayden Schenn and left wing Jaden Schwartz, supplanting rookie Jordan Kyrou from the role. Perron has high expectations coming off a 66-points season with the Golden Knights, and a consistent spot on the second unit gives him that potential again.

