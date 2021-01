Perron scored twice on five shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Perron scored the first two goals for the Blues, the latter coming on the power play. After a slow start to the year, the 32-year-old winger now has six points in seven contests. He's added 19 shots on goal, 10 hits and six PIM while working in a top-six role. Fantasy managers who were patient with Perron can plug him into their lineups with confidence while he's on a hot streak.