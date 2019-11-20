Blues' David Perron: Career year continues

Perron scored a shorthanded goal during Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

The 31-year-old veteran, through 22 games, has 20 points and figures to challenge his career-best, 66-point campaign from 2017-18. It's also worth noting that half of Perron's points this season have come with the man advantage, making him a particularly valuable fantasy asset in 2019-20.