Perron recorded two assists, six shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Perron had a hand in goals by Ryan O'Reilly and Mike Hoffman to get the Blues within a goal late in the third period. While the comeback fell short, Perron made sure he only spend one game off the scoresheet after his five-game point streak ended Tuesday. The 32-year-old winger is up to four goals, seven helpers, 32 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 11 games this season.