Blues' David Perron: Contributes apple

Perron registered an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Perron has a goal and two helpers in his last three games, giving him eight points through 15 contests in the postseason. The second-line winger is a solid depth option who could see more favorable deployment on home ice for the next two games.

