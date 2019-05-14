Blues' David Perron: Contributes apple
Perron registered an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.
Perron has a goal and two helpers in his last three games, giving him eight points through 15 contests in the postseason. The second-line winger is a solid depth option who could see more favorable deployment on home ice for the next two games.
