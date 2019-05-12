Blues' David Perron: Contributes assist

Perron registered an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

The helper gives Perron seven points in 14 games during the playoffs. The 30-year-old winger also has 36 shots on goal in the postseason, providing solid secondary scoring while skating on the Blues' second line.

