Perron potted three goals and was credited with an assist on the Blues' other tally Monday in St. Louis' 4-0 win over Minnesota in Game 1 of the first-round matchup.

After missing out of the Blues' first-round playoff series last season while he was in quarantine following his positive COVID-19 test, Perron made his mark felt in his first postseason appearance since August 2020. The 33-year-old came through with the 14th hat trick in franchise history, with the first two of his scores coming on the power play.