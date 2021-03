Perron scored twice on four shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Perron accounted for both of the Blues' goals in regulation. He struck on the power play in the first period and added an equalizer at even strength in the final minute of regulation. The 32-year-old winger is up to nine goals, 25 points, 64 shots on net and 16 PIM through 24 contests. He's producing at a steady pace, as he's racked up three goals and three helpers during a five-game point streak.