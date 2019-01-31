Blues' David Perron: Designated for IR

Perron (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Perron's presence as a key power-play contributor will be missed by a Blues team that ranks 17th in the league in that key special teams category. The veteran's produced 17 goals, 18 assists and a plus-3 rating through 45 games while ranking second on the team in points. Rookie Mackenzie MacEachern has been called up from AHL San Antonio to fill the void, though you're likely to see a heavier allotment of minutes from the top-six group to try to compensate for not having Perron available.