Blues' David Perron: Dishes assist Wednesday
Perron provided an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Perron had the secondary helper on Ryan O'Reilly's third-period tally. The 31-year-old winger saw a four-game goal streak end Monday versus Anaheim, but he's back to contributing on offense. Perron has exceeded last year's production with 47 points (20 goals, 27 helpers) in 48 appearances this season. He's added 118 shots, 52 hits and 36 PIM, which makes him a well-rounded fantasy asset.
