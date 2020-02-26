Blues' David Perron: Dishes out two assists

Perron had two assists and two shots in a 6-5 win over Chicago on Tuesday.

Perron enjoyed his first multi-point game since late January, setting up goals by Brayden Schenn and Robert Thomas. The 31-year-old is enjoying one of the most productive seasons of a fine NHL career, amassing 24 goals and 35 assists in 64 games. His next point will give him 60 for only the second time in his 13 seasons.