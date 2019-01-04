Blues' David Perron: Dishes pair of assists Thursday

Perron tallied two assists -- one on the power-play -- and two PIM's during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Perron has been sizzling of late with five goals and 11 points in his last 10 games. The pesky winger is clicking with Ryan O'Reilly and Alexander Steen on the Blues second line, so roll with him while he's hot.

