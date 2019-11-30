Blues' David Perron: Dishes pair of helpers

Perron notched two assists, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Perron had a hand in the first and last goals of the game. He produced a secondary helper on Colton Parayko's first-period goal, and then set up the empty-netter from Ivan Barbashev. Perron's point streak is at six games (three tallies, four apples). The 31-year-old has 11 goals and 26 points through 27 contests this season.