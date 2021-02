Perron posted an assist and a team-high seven shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Perron was involved on offense but couldn't find any success until he had the secondary assist on Oskar Sundqvist's third-period marker. The 32-year-old Perron is up to six goals, 14 helpers, 53 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 20 contests this year.