Blues' David Perron: Dream season continues

Perron scored a goal and added two assists Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The goal and one of the helpers came on the power play. Perron is having the best offensive season of his long career. He has 17 goals and 25 assists in 43 games, and 27 of those points have come with the man advantage. Just remember that Perron can be prone to injuries, especially the last couple seasons. He's the kind of player you need to win, but you need to have a backup plan, too.