Blues' David Perron: Earns assist
Perron registered an assist, three hits, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Perron had the secondary helper on Zach Sanford's second tally of the game. February hasn't been very kind to Perron -- he has just two assists in his last six games. The 31-year-old had been playing a little above his level for most of the season, as he has 55 points, 139 shots and a career-high 25 power-play points in 57 outings. A fade was likely inevitable, but the winger remains a strong play in fantasy.
