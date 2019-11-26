Blues' David Perron: Enjoying four-game point streak
Perron scored his 11th goal of the year and had three shots with two hits in a 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville.
Perron got the Blues on the board in the second period when he followed his own rebound on a harmless-looking rush and put it past St. Louis netminder Jake Allen. Perron has now reached the scoresheet in four straight games (three goals, one assist) and has 11 goals and 23 points in 25 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.