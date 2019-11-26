Blues' David Perron: Enjoying four-game point streak

Perron scored his 11th goal of the year and had three shots with two hits in a 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville.

Perron got the Blues on the board in the second period when he followed his own rebound on a harmless-looking rush and put it past St. Louis netminder Jake Allen. Perron has now reached the scoresheet in four straight games (three goals, one assist) and has 11 goals and 23 points in 25 games this season.