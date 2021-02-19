Perron scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Perron's first assist came on a Mike Hoffman power-play goal in the first period. Perron also had a hand in Brayden Schenn's equalizer late in the third before winning it himself in overtime. The 32-year-old Perron is up to six goals and 18 points in 17 outings this season. He's added 44 shots on net and a plus-5 rating, Thursday was his third multi-point effort in eight February games.